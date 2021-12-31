Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. Buys Vacasa Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc

For the details of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverwood+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.
- Vacasa Inc (VCSA) - 22,355,807 shares, 52.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 14,245,740 shares, 31.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY) - 6,313,795 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ForgeRock Inc (FORG) - 1,067,949 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (P) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 52.38%. The holding were 22,355,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.37%. The holding were 14,245,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)
Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 6,313,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ForgeRock Inc (FORG)
Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in ForgeRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 1,067,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying