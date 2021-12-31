Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. Buys Vacasa Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc

New Purchases: VCSA, BTRS, ENJY, FORG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vacasa Inc, BTRS Holdings Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc, ForgeRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverwood+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vacasa Inc (VCSA) - 22,355,807 shares, 52.38% of the total portfolio. New Position BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 14,245,740 shares, 31.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY) - 6,313,795 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. New Position ForgeRock Inc (FORG) - 1,067,949 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. New Position (P) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 52.38%. The holding were 22,355,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.37%. The holding were 14,245,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $2.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 6,313,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in ForgeRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 1,067,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.