Lyon Street Capital, LLC Buys Ballys Corp, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Franklin Covey Co, Sells , Purple Innovation Inc, CarParts.com Inc

BALY, FTAI, FC, SAH, USPH, PDCE, WCC, FRG, APPS, OSIS, VERI, BRBR, CSWI, J, PANW, NVEE, MKSI, RILY, SITE, MGPI, DHI, WDAY, BR, INSE, CPRI, CHDN, CRM, NKE, JKHY, NXRT, CCK, FIVN, SHOP, RVLV, TSCO, NSA, CBT, POST, QNST, ZETA, GPP, RMBL, CARG, CZR, TSLA, DAC, LC, HLF, FLWS, AMRC, CALX, ERII, BROS, INST, INST, OPRX, APP, AKAM, WIRE, SMLR, VSCO, BBWI, INMD, Added Positions: TDY, POOL, TNDM, JACK, AMZN, TYL, NXDT, BLDR, AAPL, FB, MHO, LGIH, TPX, LOPE, LRCX, CRL, GOOGL, FISV, NREF, MCFT,

GNRC, BXC, UCTT, CROX, EVRI, WD, NVR, CCS, NVDA, MSFT, Sold Out: STMP, PRPL, PRTS, PYPL, SQ, TPB, UPLD, UPWK, CVCO, OMF, RAMP, PINS, ENPH, AMD, PFSI, COOP, BAND, GDDY, EHTH, ENVA, ROCK, IIPR, GDOT, SPOT,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ballys Corp, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Franklin Covey Co, Sonic Automotive Inc, US Physical Therapy Inc, sells , Purple Innovation Inc, CarParts.com Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyon Street Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lyon Street Capital, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 4,800 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94% Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) - 11,700 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,133 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 30,000 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Ballys Corp (BALY) - 45,000 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $50.32, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.98 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 287.95%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $419.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 126.46%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $454.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 231.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 184.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 165.78%. The purchase prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53. The stock is now traded at around $411.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35.