Lyon Street Capital, LLC Buys Ballys Corp, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Franklin Covey Co, Sells , Purple Innovation Inc, CarParts.com Inc

- New Purchases: BALY, FTAI, FC, SAH, USPH, PDCE, WCC, FRG, APPS, OSIS, VERI, BRBR, CSWI, J, PANW, NVEE, MKSI, RILY, SITE, MGPI, DHI, WDAY, BR, INSE, CPRI, CHDN, CRM, NKE, JKHY, NXRT, CCK, FIVN, SHOP, RVLV, TSCO, NSA, CBT, POST, QNST, ZETA, GPP, RMBL, CARG, CZR, TSLA, DAC, LC, HLF, FLWS, AMRC, CALX, ERII, BROS, INST, INST, OPRX, APP, AKAM, WIRE, SMLR, VSCO, BBWI, INMD,
- Added Positions: TDY, POOL, TNDM, JACK, AMZN, TYL, NXDT, BLDR, AAPL, FB, MHO, LGIH, TPX, LOPE, LRCX, CRL, GOOGL, FISV, NREF, MCFT,
- Reduced Positions: GNRC, BXC, UCTT, CROX, EVRI, WD, NVR, CCS, NVDA, MSFT,
- Sold Out: STMP, PRPL, PRTS, PYPL, SQ, TPB, UPLD, UPWK, CVCO, OMF, RAMP, PINS, ENPH, AMD, PFSI, COOP, BAND, GDDY, EHTH, ENVA, ROCK, IIPR, GDOT, SPOT,
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 4,800 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94%
- Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) - 11,700 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,133 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 30,000 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- Ballys Corp (BALY) - 45,000 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin Covey Co (FC)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Covey Co. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $50.32, with an estimated average price of $44.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $113.02, with an estimated average price of $99.88. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.98 and $58.31, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 287.95%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $419.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 126.46%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $454.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 231.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 184.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 165.78%. The purchase prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53. The stock is now traded at around $411.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (STMP)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Lyon Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35.
