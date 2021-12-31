Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Copart Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, InMode, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: F, RSG, AEL, SNX, SSNC, SIG, MU, SJI, PBH, ASIX, FRG, UNFI, CWK, PRGS, CSV, FLR, TA, HUBG, VREX, CIVI, CIVI, FANG, OMI, XLE, TRGP, BK,
- Added Positions: CPRT, GLD, EPD, MS, DVN, JPM, SPY, EQH, SPG, GOOGL, FB, CBRE, TMO, ABBV, CVX, TGT, LKQ, VGT, ALLY, REGN, PM, PFE, AVGO, FAST, SNA, BRK.A, WFC, VGK, BAC, CSCO, BSCO, V, EMR, HCA, VWO, IRM, MDLZ, LRCX, BX, TJX, RTX, CRMT, MSFT, CMCSA, JNJ, WCC, BSCR, BSCS, VPL, LPLA, HRI, BSCP, IJR, NXST, PVH, VIG, STZ, DD, LH, POR, ASO, NEOG, UNP, GXO, XOM, PXD, WDFC, NVST, MOAT, RS, FCX, ATKR, IXUS, BSV, IWR, IQV, ZBRA, AAPL, MOH, SEIC, XPO, OEF, HON, STT, BSCQ, INTU, BSCT, MO, MMP, IWD, BRK.B, ARVN, ANF, CLH, FIX, KFY, MTD, SNV, IRT, VSTO, XLP, T, CSX, HD, NKE, PG, OMF, UNIT, AA, AMZN, ECL, ZD, KLIC, NSC, PRU, VZ, BSCM, BSCN, SHY, AXP, DIOD, OVV, JLL, PDCE, PNFP, BPOP, SYNA, WSR, ALEX, QQQ, SHV, XLI, AMP, BOKF, CAT, CL, NSIT, ON, PEP, STL, SF, THC, OLED, MA, TNET, CG, ZTS, GOOG, SYNH, IWN, MUB, VOE, XAR, ALL, NEE, UNH, MPLX, ET,
- Reduced Positions: INMD, INMD,
- Sold Out: BSCL, CCSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 366,120 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 109,956 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.94%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 650,666 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 135,695 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.79%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 326,722 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.08%
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 150,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $30.08 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 54,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TD Synnex Corp (SNX)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in TD Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93. The stock is now traded at around $104.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Copart Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $122.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 366,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 98.94%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 109,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 650,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 98.79%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 135,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 75,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 100.82%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 26,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.Reduced: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced to a holding in InMode Ltd by 50%. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC still held 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.
