Athos Capital Ltd Buys SPX FLOW Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells , 51job Inc,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPX FLOW Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Cerner Corp, Mimecast, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , 51job Inc, , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athos Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Athos Capital Ltd owns 124 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Athos Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athos+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 109,000 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 154,800 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.13% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 78,500 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.14% HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA.U) - 1,612,700 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 246,126 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 121,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Athos Capital Ltd reduced to a holding in 51job Inc by 50.13%. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Athos Capital Ltd still held 144,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd reduced to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 43.33%. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Athos Capital Ltd still held 325,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd reduced to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 58.49%. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Athos Capital Ltd still held 146,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd reduced to a holding in JOYY Inc by 31.12%. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Athos Capital Ltd still held 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Athos Capital Ltd reduced to a holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI by 57.54%. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Athos Capital Ltd still held 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.