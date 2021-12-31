Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond E

New Purchases: EMLP, FBND, LGLV, PBUS, FLTB, BKLN, XSHQ, LIT, AGGY, XMHQ, JHMD, EELV, SPMB, PFLD, SPTI, FIW, ROBT, SCHA, GE, GXO, SPIB, IQLT, SPVU, GOVT, IFRA, COPX, FXH, DSI, XLC, RYF, NVAX, JHMT, PFM, NTSX, SLYV, RBLX, CMG, FPE, EIX, EOS, EQIX, RHS, UPST, AOK, PGX, DBA, PHDG, MORN, NUSC, OMFL, BWA, PBTP, XME, VDC, USO, CNC, ULST, PFF, SPMD, DXCM, MCHP, PAYX, PIPR, TTWO, TDY, XYL, PSX, ZTS, TNDM, ANET, CWEN, FND, SNOW, U, MTD, MPW, CARZ, ANSS, ESGE, ECL, KRE, CTAS, NRZ, DBTX, GTE, SAN,

SPTS, EDV, VGSH, GDX, HDV, URA, PSQ, VWO, GLD, ICLN, PSLV, FTGC, EFAV, SPDW, SPLG, SPYG, FSK, PEJ, SIL, SPYD, AAPL, DIA, EMF, EEMA, HERO, PBW, SPYV, RSP, MKTX, FDN, JKI, LMBS, QYLD, XSD, IAI, XOP, TSLA, BIV, TLT, VYM, CLX, COST, DUK, SO, WPC, AGG, DGRO, PGF, QQQ, XLE, MO, XOM, FISV, MRK, NVS, O, VZ, CAF, PM, WATT, BABA, KHC, MRNA, PINS, PTON, AZEK, FXE, MUB, OUSA, POTX, RYLD, SCHP, SPAB, SPSB, VCIT, XLU, ASML, ATVI, AMP, NLY, BIIB, CVS, CVX, CHD, COP, ED, HSY, IBM, IRM, KMB, MAR, MKC, PHD, EVR, TMUS, BAH, ABBV, SCYX, CGC, SQ, ROKU, FSLY, NET, CARR, BAB, CIBR, ITOT, IUSG, IVW, MGV, NXTG, PAVE, SMLV, SPEM, SPLV, TAN, VBR, VGIT, VGT, VOT, XBI, CB, ACN, AEP, BAC, BDX, CACI, CAH, KO, STZ, DEO, EW, FICO, GRMN, GD, GIS, GILD, GPN, LHX, HAS, ICCC, LOW, MMC, MRVL, MCO, NDAQ, PGR, RF, RSG, ROL, SBAC, WPM, SWKS, SYK, TYL, UNP, MTN, WM, ANTM, AWF, EVV, JPC, UTG, LULU, AWK, MSCI, KL, CNCE, PAYC, NEP, USFD, TWLO, DOW, BEPC, COIN, BNDX, CBND, IGSB, FTEC, GTO, IBB, IUSV, IVE, IWL, IWP, IWY, JHMF, JKE, JPST, LQD, MGK, NOBL, PHO, PJP, PWB, SMDV, URTH, VFH, VIOO, VONG, VSS, XLP, Sold Out: DWX, SPHD, SILJ, DEM, VYMI, JKK, JKH, COMT, FINX, DOG, DES, BOTZ, TDOC, DKNG, JKL, CWB, ENB, DAX, XHB, SPCE, WEX, VALQ, CRNC, FPX, XITK, PENN, IHI, PSK, EBND, RDS.B, AAL, PLW, JAZZ, GNOM, FAN, FTSD, MMTM, CUT, SPDV, CVET, SFIX, ULTR, GDOT, USFR, UAL, BTI, BIDU, WDIV, PDBC, AKAM, XSOE, IPKW, FLLV, CHWY, BYND, LYFT, Z, REGI, XEL, WW, TFX, RIO, FCX, GOLD, ALK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc owns 655 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 169,197 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,854 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,540 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 508,122 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,023 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 258,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 109,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.28 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $142.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.675800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $46.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.703200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 73,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 120,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 796.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 235,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 324.24%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 42,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 448.81%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 120,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF by 3163.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $77.7, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 91,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 669.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 130,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.05 and $38.96, with an estimated average price of $38.21.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $54.51, with an estimated average price of $50.63.

Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 98.3%. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. Flagship Harbor Advisors, Llc still held 8,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.