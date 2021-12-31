Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC Buys Grab Holdings Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Bumble Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: GRAB, IRT, MTUM, FDIS, CION, URI, NVG, XOM, AAXJ, TGT, ETN, FNDX, NZF, EPD, BTZ, VO, JRS, CVS, SCHA, SCHE, SOXX, FNDF, ABT, VYMI, BIL, PLNT, XLNX, LLY, TWLO, FNDA, GWW, RSP, MU, HEI, GS, ABC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Grab Holdings Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Bumble Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Upwork Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 336,773 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,800 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,806 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 282,284 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 328,691 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.33%

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,176,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 201,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 72,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 597.26%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 67,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 743.17%. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $47.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 72,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 328,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 231.92%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $22.64, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 124,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 455.40%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.86%. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC still held 45,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 70.73%. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC still held 15,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.02%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC still held 31,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 66.21%. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC still held 1,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 22.51%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC still held 15,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.