Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF, BHP Group PLC, JD.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, , Baidu Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF, BHP Group PLC, JD.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Simplify Hedged Equity ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, , Baidu Inc, PNM Resources Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ovata Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Ovata Capital Management Ltd owns 56 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) - 4,000,000 shares, 38.24% of the total portfolio. New Position BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 580,513 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 10,500,000 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 129,642 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 262.13% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 11,500,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.13. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.24%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.89%. The holding were 580,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 182,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 262.13%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 129,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $482.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 10,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 83.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 3252.55%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $4.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20733.33%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 71.76%. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.38.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 81.36%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.21%. Ovata Capital Management Ltd still held 25,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in PNM Resources Inc by 69.45%. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. Ovata Capital Management Ltd still held 57,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 59.09%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. Ovata Capital Management Ltd still held 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 61%. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Ovata Capital Management Ltd still held 21,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 92.43%. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Ovata Capital Management Ltd still held 2,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 98.55%. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Ovata Capital Management Ltd still held 92 shares as of 2021-12-31.