CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Completes Capital Offering

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, has completed the issuance of $10 million in 10-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The subordinated debt is structured such that it qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the Company. The 10-year notes bear interest at 4.50% per annum through February 18, 2027, and thereafter pay a quarterly floating rate equal to the Three-Month Term SOFR plus 275 basis points.



The purpose of the debt offering is primarily to support future redemptions of the Company’s preferred stock, as outlined in its recently amended and restated Articles of Incorporation, and future needs of the Company and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, CIBM Bank (the “Bank”).

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, the Company’s President and CEO stated, “To date, preferred stock redemptions have been made with available cash or cash transferred from the Bank. This issuance allows us to retain capital at the Bank while pursuing preferred stock redemptions in a safe and expedited manner. Future redemptions remain subject to all required regulatory approvals and our analysis of the impact of redemptions on our valuable tax assets, which is greatly influenced by the timing and amount of future redemptions. By taking this step, we have put the pieces in motion to permit the retirement of preferred stock according to our previously announced schedule.”

The Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Mark A. Elste, concluded, “With last year’s redemption of nearly 50% of all outstanding preferred stock and our expected future redemptions, we continue to build shareholder value while creating liquidity for preferred shareholders. We saw an opportunity with current market conditions for this transaction, which will benefit all stakeholders in the Company.”

Performance Trust Capital Partners served as sole placement agent for CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. in connection with this issuance of subordinated debt.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

