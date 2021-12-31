Nellore Capital Management LLC Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Magnet Forensics Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Sells Telos Corp, Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: ATVC, CPNG, ENFN,

ATVC, CPNG, ENFN, Added Positions: GRUB, MAGTF, FOUR, GOOG, MELI, DASH, CRM, AVLR, AMZN,

GRUB, MAGTF, FOUR, GOOG, MELI, DASH, CRM, AVLR, AMZN, Reduced Positions: NFLX, SE,

NFLX, SE, Sold Out: TLS, MSFT, ATVCU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Magnet Forensics Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Tribe Capital Growth Corp I, DoorDash Inc, sells Telos Corp, Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tribe Capital Growth Corp I, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nellore Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Nellore Capital Management LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nellore Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nellore+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 321,862 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 45,587 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,760 shares, 14.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01% Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB) - 699,328 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69932700.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,650 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 69932700.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.69%. The holding were 699,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Magnet Forensics Inc by 335.35%. The purchase prices were between $23.98 and $34.73, with an estimated average price of $29.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.803500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 410,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 13896300.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 138,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 54,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 52,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Nellore Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Nellore Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 33.26%. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.29%. Nellore Capital Management LLC still held 31,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nellore Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Nellore Capital Management LLC still held 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.