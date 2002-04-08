ShotSpotter Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Report

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate, and deter crime, today announced the release of its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2021 report is a comprehensive overview of the company’s positive impacts in the world by helping to save lives and improve public safety in communities across the country, protecting the environment and wildlife internationally, and progressing on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.



Report highlights include:

Helping Save Lives: ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerts law enforcement to a precise location of gunfire incidents within 60 seconds - much faster than the traditional 911 system. Numerous cities have reported that these alerts lead to the discovery of wounded victims and the ability to provide medical aid and transport these victims to the hospital before they bleed out. Many of these victims are found when there is no call to 911 at all.

Protecting the Environment: The company helps reduce rhino poaching in South Africa’s Kruger National Park through philanthropic donations of equipment and engineering time. The modified gunshot detection technology utilized in the park has resulted in a 58% reduction in the number of rhinos killed in coverage areas. ShotSpotter also supplies technology and expertise as part of an Earth Institute initiative in Southeast Asia to protect endangered coral reefs and the local food supply by detecting illegal blast fishing and alerting law enforcement for marine interdiction.

DEI: As of December 31, 2021, the company was made up of 47% racially diverse employees and 31% female employees. At the board level, there were 38% female and 38% racially diverse directors, and at the executive management level, there were 29% female and 14% racially diverse members of the senior executive team.

“We have been working on many aspects of ESG initiatives over the years and this represents the first time we have brought it all together under a collective ESG strategy,” said Ralph A. Clark, president and CEO of ShotSpotter. “Our internal north star is the passion in being of service and value to all of our stakeholders, including employee colleagues, stockholders, vendors and customers along with the communities they serve. We view our success over the long term and understand that operating with integrity and transparency builds on the important currency of trust.”

The report can be found at: https://ir.shotspotter.com/esg

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 120 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The company’s platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™ is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

