Element Nutritional Sciences Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading E-Commerce Business Accelerator, Pattern

Element+Nutritional+Sciences+Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with leading e-commerce business accelerator Pattern Inc. (“Pattern”) to accelerate global online sales over the Amazon platform. Effective February 2, 2022, the agreement captures both the Company’s flagship Rejuvenate™ muscle health brand as well as its recently+announced line of sports nutrition products, Promino™, under the JAKTRX™ Performance Supplement line of products.

Pattern is an international brand accelerating platform focused on the Amazon marketplace, managing revenue of over US$800 million in 2021. Pattern has created proprietary predictive software using artificial intelligence to drive e-commerce strategy and offers a full suite of growth services for retailers and consumer brands. Through this partnership, Pattern will oversee and help distinguish the full Element product portfolio on Amazon.com, as well as its international markets in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia.

Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer, “We are at an exciting stage in our growth having recently announced our exclusive North America rights for the sports nutrition market and plans to develop a line of sports nutrition products called Promino™. As one of the top three private sellers on Amazon in the US1, Pattern has an established presence in the e-commerce space and we believe that this partnership will be a significant catalyst to accelerating our growth of merchant partners and bringing our clinically-proven, innovative products in front of more customers, globally.”

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

About Pattern

Pattern is the premier partner for global ecommerce acceleration — helping brands command their maximum share of the exploding $6 trillion global ecommerce market. Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform leverages proprietary technology and industry experts to help brands attain profitable ecommerce growth on their websites and on hundreds of global marketplaces — including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Google, Tmall, JD, and MercadoLibre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email [email protected].

For more information, visit www.pattern.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: Pattern’s ability to accelerate revenue growth for the Company’s products.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

