Henry Schein Presents "Optimism and Opportunities in Oral Health" Virtual Program

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today the launch of its virtual program, “Optimism and Opportunities in Oral Health.” Created to coincide with the Chicago Midwinter Dental Meeting, the program is now available on demand, and brings together the current and past presidents of the American Student Dental Association (ASDA) with Henry Schein leadership to share perspectives on the present and future of the dental profession.

As part of the Company’s continued effort to offer industry insights and spotlight viewpoints from emerging thought leaders, Henry Schein’s virtual media event features three engaging discussions:

Six+Years+Later%3A+Stanley+Bergman+and+Dr.+Sohaib+Soliman+Reflect+on+the+Future – Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO of Henry Schein, with Dr. Sohaib Soliman, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Pacific Northwest Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, ASDA President 2016-2017.

– Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO of Henry Schein, with Dr. Sohaib Soliman, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Pacific Northwest Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, ASDA President 2016-2017. The+Progress+and+Promise+of+Interoperability%3A+The+Next+5-10+Years – Mike Baird, CEO of Henry Schein One, with Rachel Nelson, President, Exan Group; Colton Cannon, dental student at University of Minnesota School of Dentistry '23, current President, ASDA; and Dr. Tanya Sue Maestas, Dental Director at La Clinica De Familia, Inc., ASDA President 2017-2018.

– Mike Baird, CEO of Henry Schein One, with Rachel Nelson, President, Exan Group; Colton Cannon, dental student at University of Minnesota School of Dentistry '23, current President, ASDA; and Dr. Tanya Sue Maestas, Dental Director at La Clinica De Familia, Inc., ASDA President 2017-2018. %3Cb%3ENew+Perspectives+from+New+Professionals%3C%2Fb%3E– Gabriela Garces, Zone General Manager, Henry Schein, with Dr. Roopali Kulkarni, Attending Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Division of Oral Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, ASDA President 2018-2019; Dr. Craig McKenzie, Dental Anesthesiology Resident, University of Pittsburg, ASDA President 2019-2020; and Dr. Sydney Shapiro, Pediatric Dentistry Resident at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University, ASDA President 2020-2021.

“We at Henry Schein have long valued ASDA for the thought leadership its members have contributed to the dental profession, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to join with ASDA’s current and recent presidents to share key learnings and insights from the past, present, and future of the dental profession,” said Mr. Bergman. “This virtual program exemplifies our commitment to providing unique perspectives as we collectively work to advance dentistry.”

