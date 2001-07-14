Drive Shack Inc. Announces Second Pennsylvania Venue as Puttery Heads to Steel City

Drive+Shack+Inc. (the “Company”) ( NYSE:DS, Financial), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced plans to bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing experience, to Pittsburgh’s popular Strip District.

Famous for its historic mills, converted foundries and eclectic marketplaces, this half-mile district, known locally as "The Strip," has grown into a foodie haven and top destination for those seeking an intersection of old-world charm and new-world innovation. With several Fortune 500 companies headquartered nearby, Puttery will anchor The Vision on Fifteenth, an eight-story, mixed-use building featuring 275,000-square-feet of commercial, research and retail space.

“Pittsburgh is nationally known for its energetic sports culture, so it was only a matter of time before we brought Puttery to the City of Champions,” Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said. “As a city also rich with innovation, cultural attractions and diverse culinary cuisine, the Puttery experience is a natural complement to the vibrant Strip District neighborhood.”

Spanning two levels, this 19,000-square-foot venue will feature three uniquely themed, nine-hole courses and several bar and lounge areas. Guests will also be able to indulge in a chef-driven menu alongside expertly curated craft cocktails. Additionally, Puttery Pittsburgh will feature breathtaking views of the city.

"The modern workforce demands a new, experiential workplace loaded with amenities and entertainment options,” said Jim Scalo, CEO, Burns Scalo Real Estate. "Adding a dynamic entertainment venue like Puttery to the office component of The Vision on Fifteenth is an unrivaled amenity for anything currently in the market. It's a game-changer."

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include Washington, D.C., Miami, Houston, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Puttery Pittsburgh will be located at 116 15th St., just one block from the riverfront.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. ( NYSE:DS, Financial) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

