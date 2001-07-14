Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced that Mitch Butier, chairman, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat during the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 3, 2022, beginning at 3:10 PM ET and ending by 3:40 PM ET.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs more than 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

