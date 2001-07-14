Owens & Minor to Present at the Citi 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference Thursday, February 24, 2022

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that the company will participate in Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on February 24, 2022.

Ed Pesicka, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Owens & Minor, will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the conference. The discussion, which will begin at approximately 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022, will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the investor relations section at investors.owens-minor.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fowens-%26amp%3B-minor.

