Sunnova Launches Standalone Solar System Repair Services

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential energy service providers, today announced the launch of Sunnova Repair™ Services. Sunnova’s certified technicians will now be available to help all homeowners who are not under a service warranty to troubleshoot, service, and repair their solar and battery storage systems, even if Sunnova did not install them.

“We proudly back all our Sunnova systems with full service warranties so our customers have peace of mind, but we know that not everyone with a solar system has that same level of service,” said Michell Graham, Senior Vice President of Service and Energy Operations at Sunnova. “Sadly, there are many homeowners with solar systems who are frustrated because either their provider doesn’t offer service and support, or their electrician isn’t able to service their issues. We have an in-house team of dedicated service technicians who are the best in the industry, specially trained to service most major equipment providers for residential solar and storage. We set out a goal to bring the high standard of service that we provide our Sunnova customers to all solar customers, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Sunnova provides worry and hassle-free maintenance, monitoring, repairs, and replacement parts to over 170,000 solar customers across the country, helping to ensure customers’ systems perform to their maximum potential. Now, Sunnova is making these services available for all solar homeowners.

Sunnova Repair Services technicians are professionally certified solar experts; they have completed hundreds of hours of training and are certified to work on systems from leading solar brands such as Enphase, Generac, SolarEdge, and Tesla. The same technicians that provide industry-leading service for Sunnova’s customers will now be available to repair solar systems for all homeowners who do not have warranty coverage. Sunnova’s technicians can diagnose, troubleshoot, repair, and/or replace equipment issues caused by manufacturer or installation defects, weather, and more.

Sunnova is available to help with a variety of solar repairs associated with the monitor, inverter, solar panels (modules), battery, and wiring and connections, including but not limited to:

Assessment & Troubleshooting

Warranty Administration

Warranty Fulfillment

Preventative Maintenance

Equipment Service, Repairs and Replacement

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.

