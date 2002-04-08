XPO Logistics Announces Expansion of Field Management Training in North American Less-Than-Truckload Business

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced the expansion of its less-than-truckload (LTL) Field Management Trainee Program, with a goal of graduating 100 participants in 2022. The comprehensive curriculum creates career paths for high-potential hourly employees, military veterans and recent college graduates, positioning them for promotion.

XPO’s recent investments in the program extend the training from 12 to 14 weeks, blend e-learning and in-person instruction, and assign a mentor to each trainee. Participants are immersed in XPO’s North American LTL business, where they learn the operations for outbound and inbound shipping, pickup-and-delivery and freight assembly. Trainees also shadow sales and support functions, receive freight leadership certification and attend a technology summit.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants are qualified to become LTL freight operations supervisors as the next step toward potential field management roles. The company provides competitive, full-time pay and benefits from day one of the program.

Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Two key additions to our LTL field management training are the rotations with our sales and customer experience teams, and the hands-on experience with our LTL technology systems. We’re training future managers in all the drivers of customer satisfaction to ensure a customer-centric culture in our field operations.”

Applicants can visit XPO’s Careers site and search by keyword and location to apply online.

XPO has one of the largest LTL networks in North America, with approximately 21,000 employees, 291 terminals and 13 million shipments in 2021. The company recently opened three new terminals and four fleet maintenance shops, and expanded its trailer manufacturing capacity, as part of a previously announced plan to improve network-wide operating efficiency and support future revenue growth.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 771 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, which may be accessed on the investor page of our website. All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.