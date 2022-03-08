FIGS Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after U.S. markets close. FIGS management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook. Prior to the call, FIGS will publish a shareholder letter, including the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, on its investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Ffinancials%2Fquarterly-results%2Fdefault.aspx.

FIGS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings and Conference Call

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1 929 526 1599 (International)

Conference ID: 927529

Replay: (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International)

Conference ID: 524901

The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 15, 2022

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx

Starting on March 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for FIGS management through the Say Q&A platform by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Ffigs-2021-q4%2F. Shareholders at brokers with Say can also participate directly through their investing app or broker’s website. The Q&A platform will remain open for question submission until March 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

Disclosure Information

FIGS uses the ir.wearfigs.com website, as well as press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission and public conference calls and webcasts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

