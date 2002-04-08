Xos, Inc. Unveils Body Build Video of Fully-Electric Loomis Vehicles by CITE Armored

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today unveiled a video showcasing a truck build at CITE Armored, a leader in custom security manufacturing, for customer Loomis, an industry leader in cash-in-transit and armored transportation services.



“It’s been a great working relationship with Xos and Loomis on building these fully-electric armored vehicles,” said Teresa Hubbard, CEO of CITE Armored in the video. “This is for hauling valuables: cash, jewelry, and gold for the Federal Reserve. The chassis that we build on has to be reliable, and we know that they’re going to last in the same manner that the body we’re building will.”

Through the collaborative effort with Xos, fully-electric armored Loomis vehicles have been on the road since 2018, featuring Xos’ proprietary and customizable X-Platform chassis and battery systems. The armored Loomis vehicles have ballistic protection to keep drivers, operators, and assets safe from harm. CITE Armored, based in Memphis, Tenn., celebrated its 20th year in business at the start of 2022, and also Loomis as its first customer.

Watch the video here .

