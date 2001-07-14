CDC Partners with Palantir to Bolster the Fight Against COVID-19

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir, NYSE: PLTR) a leading builder of operating systems across the U.S. Government, announced it had been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to expand its role as a trusted technology partner in the federal COVID-19 response by supporting key distribution and supply-chain efforts.

The Department of Health and Human Services selected Palantir in mid-2020 to power Tiberius, the platform originally configured to support vaccine distribution. Building on its successful implementation of Tiberius, the government will be able to leverage its existing technology investment in Palantir’s modular and flexible software platform to support additional workflows such as distribution of life-saving therapeutics.

This contract was awarded to Palantir by the CDC for $5.3 million for the duration of six months. Palantir’s software empowers organizations to effectively integrate their data, decisions, and operations. It is designed to scale with increasing complexity, making it particularly suited to bring data-driven solutions to some of the world’s most difficult problems, including management of COVID-19 vaccines, pediatric vaccines, therapeutics, and more.

"A successful federal response to COVID requires real time situational awareness to manage rapidly changing epidemiology," said Dr. Bill Kassler, Palantir’s chief medical officer - USG. "Palantir’s technology provides public health officials, from the federal to the local levels, with the tools they need to make informed, up-to-date decisions about sending medications and other resources where they are needed most."

“We are honored to support the CDC's efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and build upon our work at other U.S. government agencies,” said Akash Jain, president of Palantir USG. “Helping the government solve the most pressing public policy challenges, whether they be in defense, intelligence, or in today's case, public health, is core to our company's mission. We are humbled to continue to earn the trust of the CDC for this critical work.”

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a technology company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

