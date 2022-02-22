Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Air Canada Affirms Market Leadership by Expanding its North American Network this Summer as Recovery Accelerates

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022

  • Seven New Routes launching from three Canadian hubs
  • Restoration of 41 North American routes, return to 11 North American cities
  • Air Canada offers the most seats, frequencies of any Canadian carrier with 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity this summer
  • Air Canada's leadership and unique extensive network will stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced an expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier's recovery from COVID accelerates. With the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.

New services will be launching to the U.S. from Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, Toronto to Salt Lake City, and Vancouver to Austin. Within Canada, three new routes will begin between Montreal and Gander, Calgary and Fort St John, and Vancouver and Halifax. Additionally, service will be restored on 41 North American routes, including: 13 routes from Toronto, nine from Montreal, five from Ottawa, five from Vancouver, four from Calgary, three from Halifax, and two from Edmonton. The routes are timed to connect with Air Canada's domestic, U.S. and international network at the airline's global hubs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

"Canadians are ready to travel, and we're excited to be offering a very significant growth in our schedule this summer. With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, and the resumption of 41 suspended or previously announced new routes. These changes will also grow and cement our position as the leading carrier of choice in the transborder market, with the most non-stop flying between Canada and the U.S. and as the foreign carrier with the most service to the U.S. Moreover, our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"To match our unrivalled network, we are also enhancing our award-winning airport and onboard services. All 23 of our Maple Leaf Lounges are now open, with new features such as ordering from your seat for safety and greater convenience, and we have introduced a range of touchless airport services that make the check-in and boarding process more convenient. Customers can also benefit from our transformed Aeroplan program, which offers members greater value and flexibility when redeeming reward travel. And, of course, all customers will enjoy Air Canada's industry leading customer service, recognized at the most recent Skytrax World Airline Awards, where our people won for Best Airline Employees in Canada and in North America."

Award Winning Service

Select routes will feature wide-body aircraft with Air Canada Signature Class, with lie flat seating, and Premium Economy. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada's onboard services on flights greater than two hours feature new Economy Class Bistro selections, including products by Canadian brands and partners, such as meals inspired by celebrated Montreal Chef Jerome Ferrer.

All customers can collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

New Transborder and Domestic Routes

Flight

From

To

Frequency

Start Date

AC 799

Toronto

Salt Lake City

Thu, Sat, Sun

02 JUN

AC 8567

AC 8569

Montreal

Atlanta

Double Daily

01 JUN

AC 8581

AC 8583

Montreal

Detroit

Double Daily

01 JUN

AC 1062

Vancouver

Austin

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

01 JUN

AC 7900

Montreal

Gander

Daily

25 JUN

AC 362

Vancouver

Halifax

Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun

01 MAY

AC 8453

Calgary

Fort St. John

Daily

01 MAY

Returning and Previously Announced New Routes

Flight

From

To

Frequency

Start Date

AC 8680

AC 8682

Toronto

Baltimore

Double Daily

15 MAY

AC 8745

AC 8747

Toronto

Charlotte

Double Daily

01 MAY

AC 8705

AC 8707

Toronto

Cincinnati

Double Daily

01 MAY

AC 8895

AC 8897

Toronto

Indianapolis

Double Daily

15 MAY

AC 513

Toronto

Portland

Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri

27 JUN

AC 8795

AC 8797

Toronto

St. Louis

Double Daily

07 MAY

AC 8590

Toronto

Hartford

Daily

01 JUN

AC 8917

Toronto

Milwaukee

Daily

01 JUL

AC 8677

Toronto

New Orleans

Daily

01 JUL

AC 8865

Toronto

Kansas City

Daily

01 JUL

AC 1941

Toronto

Fort McMurray

Tues, Thu, Sat

03 MAY

AC 1975

Toronto

Nanaimo

Mon, Wed, Fri

29 JUN

AC 8410

Toronto

Gander

Daily

01 JUN

AC 8791

Montreal

Pittsburgh

Daily

01 JUN

AC 8735

Montreal

Raleigh

Daily

01 JUN

AC 8759

Montreal

Baltimore

Daily

01 JUN

AC 8771

Montreal

Nashville

Thu, Fri, Sat

02 JUN

AC 1285

Montreal

Phoenix

Tue, Sat

03 MAY

AC 527

Montreal

San Diego

Wed, Fri, Sun

20 MAY

AC 515

Montreal

Seattle

Daily

31 MAY

AC 1685

Montreal

Victoria

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat

03 JUN

AC 8543

Montreal

Regina

Daily

01 MAY

AC 8545

Montreal

Saskatoon

Daily

01 MAY

AC 532

Vancouver

Boston

Daily

04 JUN

AC 8596

Vancouver

Sacramento

Daily

01 JUN

AC 539

Vancouver

Anchorage

Daily

07 MAY

AC 8482

Vancouver

Yellowknife

Daily

01 JUN

AC 1870

Vancouver

Quebec

Mon, Wed, Fri

02 MAY

AC 8869

Ottawa

Washington-Reagan

Daily

01 MAY

AC 8109

Ottawa

Winnipeg

Daily

01 JUN

AC 8182

Ottawa

Charlottetown

Daily

01 JUN

AC 8098

Ottawa

Quebec City

Daily

01 JUN

AC 7701

AC 7705

AC 7709

AC 7711

Ottawa

Toronto Island

Up to 4 times Daily

01 MAY

AC 8661

Halifax

Boston

Daily

24 JUN

AC 8549

Halifax

Goose Bay

Daily

30 APR

AC 584

Calgary

New York-Newark

Daily

01 MAY

AC 392

Calgary

Halifax

Daily

30 APR

AC 1872

Calgary

Quebec

Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun

01 MAY

AC 8289

Calgary

Castlegar

Daily

01 MAY

AC 8563

Edmonton

San Francisco

Daily

01 MAY

AC 8113

Edmonton

Yellowknife

Daily

01 JUN

Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of government travel restrictions.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

To book your next trip and for most updated schedule, visit aircanada.com.

Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-canada-affirms-market-leadership-by-expanding-its-north-american-network-this-summer-as-recovery-accelerates-301487247.html

SOURCE Air Canada

