Zions Bancorporation Receives 27 Greenwich Excellence Awards For 2021
Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is pleased to announce that it has received 27 Greenwich Excellence Awards for the year ended 2021, ranking second in total awards issued for all banks in the nation. Notably, Zions Excellence Awards exceeded all other banks in the nation for the middle market banking segment. Since the inception of the awards in 2009, Zions is one of only four U.S. banks to have averaged 15 or more Greenwich Excellence Awards annually. Additionally, Zions is proud to be the receipt of all six “Best Brand” awards in 2021.
These awards are based on more than 24,000 market research interviews with businesses nationwide, resulting in the evaluation of more than 500 banks, of which less than 35 were recognized with measurable distinctive quality. Greenwich surveyed areas such as perceptions of valued long-term relationships, speed in response to loan requests, overall digital experience, utilizing data and analytics, and quality of advice to help the customer’s business grow.
“We are pleased to have been recognized once again as one of the best banks in the industry in serving small and mid-sized businesses,” said Harris H. Simmons, chairman and CEO. “We’ve worked hard to pair great technology with exceptional bankers, resulting in high scores from our business clients for creating strong relationships backed with a broad and modern set of products. This recognition reflects the superb work of our entire team of both front-line and behind-the-scenes professionals who deliver excellence every day.”
Zions received Excellence awards in the following categories:
Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)
- Overall Satisfaction – National
- Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager - National
- Overall Satisfaction – West
- Likelihood to Recommend – National
- Likelihood to Recommend – West
- Industry Understanding – National
- Data and Analytics-Driven Insights – National
- Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National
- Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West
- Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National
- Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West
- Overall Satisfaction with Cash Management Specialist – National
- Customer Service – Cash Management – National
- Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National
- Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National
Small Business ($1-$10 million in annual sales)
- Overall Satisfaction – West
- Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National
- Likelihood to Recommend – National
- Likelihood to Recommend – West
- Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National
- Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West
- Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National
- Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West
- Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National
- Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National
- Making Commercial Payments Easier – Cash Management – National
- Customer Service – Cash Management – National
In addition, Zions received six awards related to its brand:
2021 Greenwich Brand Awards
- Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Middle Market Segment
- Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Middle Market Segment
- Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships – Middle Market Segment
- Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Small Business Segment
- Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Small Business Segment
- Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships – Small Business Segment
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021 and total assets of more than $90 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005567/en/