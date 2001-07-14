Find Your Luck at Applebee's with NEW Saintly Sips™

It’s time to celebrate because Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar is helping guests find the end of the rainbow with the latest Mucho Cocktails™. The NEW+%245+Saintly+Sips are the perfect way to get into the spirit for everyone’s favorite green holiday.*

Enjoy a top-shelf Irish tea with the Tipsy Leprechaun, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, sweet & sour and lemon lime soda with a gold sugar rim. Or, delight in a delicious treasure with our Pot O’ Gold Colada, a piña colada featuring Captain Morgan and mango. Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Saintly Sips To Go at participating locations.* What a treasure!

“It’s the luckiest time of the year at Applebee’s with two new drinks for only five dollars but worth a pot o’ gold,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our guests love to celebrate at Applebee’s with their friends and families. With St. Patrick’s Day, and everyone’s favorite basketball tournament around the corner, Applebee's is the perfect place to do that - so head on in for a shamrock n’ rollin’ good time!”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com%2Frestaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,689 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

