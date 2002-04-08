Optimi Health Launches E-Commerce Platform Featuring All-Natural Functional Mushroom Supplements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) ( OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional and novel psychedelic compounds for the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the official launch of its line of functional mushroom supplements to Canadian consumers. The B.C.-based company is transforming the health and wellness space with formulations made with the highest quality fruiting body mushrooms for whole body and mind optimization.



Through www.optimilife.com, Optimi is now selling high-demand functional mushroom varieties such as Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga and Cordyceps, which are all known for their significant health benefits and are now being widely adopted by the Western market. Through an eight-hour, eight-step hot water process using highly filtered and naturally mineralized water to break down antinutrients and optimize the fruiting body material, Optimi’s nutraceuticals deliver the maximum benefits from each ingredient.

“As a Canadian company, we are thrilled to bring the significant health benefits of functional mushrooms directly to Canadians and beyond,” says JJ Wilson, Optimi’s Board Chair. “We pride ourselves in offering an industry leading line of supplements made with the highest quality fruiting body mushrooms so Canadians can enjoy all the cognitive and physical benefits of this next level superfood. With operations set to launch at our Princeton facility, we look forward to ultimately growing and cultivating as many of our own functional mushroom strains as possible to vertically-integrate the Company, right here in Canada.”

With an evolving line of six mushroom-based supplements and a vegan protein powder featuring an advanced mushroom complex, Optimi is bringing these health benefits directly to Canadian consumers. Every Optimi product contains nutrient-dense fungi extracted from the whole fruiting body, which provides body and mind benefits such as stress resistance, immune support, energy, stamina, cognition and focus for enhanced physical and mental well-being. Optimi’s science-backed supplements are clean, powerful, and effective for maximum health optimization and increased performance.

Optimi prides itself on supplying the best mushrooms, adhering to cultivation and extraction methods that preserve the integrity and benefits of the raw material. By using clear, simple and easy-to-understand packaging, the brand aims to demystify functional mushrooms and strip away complexity for consumers.

“Our team of researchers, formulators and quality assurance experts at Optimi is second-to-none in the nutraceutical industry,” explains Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health Corp. “When we couple this expertise with the astute guidance of the Optimi Advisory Board, we can be confident in our ability to be leaders in the therapeutic and functional mushroom market.”

Optimi’s products are now available to Canadian consumers directly at www.optimilife.com and will launch in-store at select retailers later this year.



