Get a Bite of This: FIVE Boneless Wings for $1 with ANY Handcrafted Burger at Applebee's

The juiciest deal of the year has arrived at Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar. Burger and wing lovers – get ready, because starting today and for a limited time, guests can purchase any Handcrafted Burger and add a plate of five Boneless+Wings+for+only+%241! Available for Dine-In, To Go and Delivery, guests can pick from all Handcrafted Burgers to enjoy this tasty offer.*

That’s right, for a limited time get five crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce for only a dollar, when you purchase one of Applebee’s burgers. The fan favorite Boneless Wings can be tossed in one of four flavorful wing sauces including Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile and Garlic Parmesan, and are served with Bleu cheese or house made ranch dressing, with real buttermilk, for dipping. Taking center stage, Applebee’s burgers are handcrafted with premium ingredients and made to order. Choose from one of these five classics:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger: Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun and a side of classic fries.

Classic Cheeseburger: Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun and a side of classic fries.

Classic Burger: A juicy all-beef burger classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Served with classic fries.

Whisky Bacon Burger: An all-beef patty topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onions, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and Fireball® Whisky-infused steak sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun. Served with classic fries.

Quesadilla Burger: Specialty burger with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, signature mexi-ranch sauce, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, house made pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce in a warm cheddar quesadilla and served with classic fries.

And to give guests even more options, Applebee’s is introducing the NEW Impossible™ Cheeseburger to the menu. This new and delicious burger patty is made from plants and comes topped with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Looking for something a bit more? Swap an Impossible™ Burger patty in any of the Handcrafted Burgers on the menu and you can still savor a side of five boneless wings for just $1.**

“We’re always looking to bring options to our menu for our guests who crave variety,” says Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “With the introduction of the Impossible Cheeseburger, we’re giving our guests more delicious combinations to choose from when dining with us. And whether you’re craving one of our classic fresh, never frozen, Handcrafted Burgers, or the new Impossible Cheeseburger, you can’t go wrong. Come on by - we’ll save you a booth!”

*Limit one add-on order of five Boneless Wings for $1 per Handcrafted Burger entrée.

**Guests can make any Handcrafted Burger an Impossible Burger, for an additional $1.99.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,689 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

