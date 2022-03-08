Guidewire to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal 2022. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F.

What: Guidewire Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Live Call: (877) 705-6003, Domestic (201) 493-6725, International Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13727147, Domestic (412) 317-6671, Passcode 13727147, International Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005158/en/