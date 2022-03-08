Guidewire to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal 2022. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F.
|
What:
Guidewire Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
|
When:
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|
Time:
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
|
Live Call:
(877) 705-6003, Domestic
(201) 493-6725, International
|
Replay:
(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13727147, Domestic
(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13727147, International
|
Webcast:
https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visitwww.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005158/en/