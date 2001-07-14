Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global diagnostics company, today announced that it has appointed Jonathan Wygant as chief accounting officer, effective immediately. Mr. Wygant will oversee all aspects of the company’s global accounting operations, financial reporting and tax functions. He will report to Rebecca Chambers, Veracyte’s chief financial officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005393/en/

Veracyte Appoints Jonathan Wygant as Chief Accounting Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to Veracyte,” said Ms. Chambers. “He brings a depth of expertise and experience leading accounting operations for a range of healthcare companies, including global organizations. As we advance our global strategic vision, his accounting leadership will be critical to ensuring our organization’s continued success.”

Mr. Wygant most recently served as corporate controller at Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Samumed, LLC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company. In this role, he led all finance, accounting and reporting functions within the company. Prior to that, Mr. Wygant was the chief financial officer at Cibus Global, LLC, where he oversaw the company’s financial operations. He also served as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer at Alere, Inc., a point-of-care diagnostics company which was acquired by Abbott in 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Wygant held various leadership roles at CareFusion, including senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of diagnostic tests leverages advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, colon cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its renal cancer and lymphoma subtyping tests are in development, the latter as a companion diagnostic. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its genomic tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005393/en/