Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 5 Unit ROSA Order from Recently Signed Dealer Cancom Security Services

Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order totaling 5 ROSA units from its recently signed authorized dealer, Cancom Security Services, a First Nations-owned security guard company with offices throughout Canada



“ROSA is addressing the issues that end-users are asking their security services providers to help with,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “This order from Cancom will help detect and deter the instances of theft, dumping, and trespassing at 2 different locations.”

The Company confirmed that 3 ROSAs will be deployed at a retail center, while 2 ROSA devices will be installed at a commercial business park.

“We’ve been very impressed with the team at RAD and how ROSA will integrate into our remote monitoring services,” said Kenneth Davies, President at Cancom Security Services. “It’s not always feasible to have a manned guard on premises 24/7. ROSA will be able to perform many of these duties at a fraction of the cost.”

These 5 ROSAs, spread over 2 deployments, are expected to ship before the end of February and will be part of this quarter’s financial results. RAD’s fiscal year ends February 28.

“Not only are the conditions created by RAD inevitable, but they’re now predictable,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “I just love seeing new, strong channel partners like Cancom get on board, and within a few short months deliver solid opportunities for us, and great solutions for their clients,” Reinharz added.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Cancom Security Services

Cancom Security is an Indigenous-owned, full-service national security company. We deliver world-class service to our clients (Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike), while carrying out a social mission to promote economic reconciliation. We are powered by a working partnership with some of Canada’s leading technology partners.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

