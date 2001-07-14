Helios Technologies Named to Forbes List of America's Best Mid-Size Companies

Helios+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Forbes has ranked the Company number 39 on its annual 2022+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Mid-Size+Companies, which was created to highlight the solid financial performance of recognized businesses.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and to be named among this list of great companies,” said Josef Matosevic, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios Technologies. “This recognition reflects our success at executing our augmented strategy for growth and is a testament to our focus on innovating solutions to help our customers succeed. This honor exemplifies the dedication of our global Helios team and their hard work to deliver our strong performance.”

Forbes list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies was compiled using data from FactSet to identify the best mid-sized investment ideas. Over 1,000 companies were reviewed, with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion and a share price of at least $5. The ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months and over the last 5 years.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health, and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

