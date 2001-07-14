Citizens Financial Group Closes Acquisition of HSBC East Coast Branches and National Online Deposit Business

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today announced the closing of its previously+announced acquisition of 80 East Coast branches and the national online deposit business from HSBC Bank U.S.A., N.A. (“HSBC”), effective February 18. The acquisition extends Citizens’ physical presence to several attractive markets and adds more than 800,000 new customer accounts, accelerating the bank’s national expansion strategy.

The 80-branch acquisition includes 66 locations in the New York City Metro area, 9 locations in the Mid-Atlantic/Washington D.C. area, and 5 locations in Southeast Florida. The acquired branches have been re-branded as “Citizens.”

“With this acquisition now complete, we look forward to bringing our new customers the full range of Citizens capabilities,” said Bruce Van Saun, Citizens Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Combined with our pending acquisition of Investors Bancorp, these new branches will fill an important gap in our retail footprint while giving us a top-10 deposit ranking in the key New York City Metro market.”

Added Van Saun: “We are pleased to welcome more than 500 talented HSBC colleagues to the Citizens family and look forward to additional hiring in areas such as wealth, mortgage, and business banking as we continue to build out our platform and position the bank for further growth.”

Additional information regarding the conversion of HSBC customer accounts can be found at the Citizens+HSBC+Resource+Center.

