Meet SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix's CEO Dr. Harald Zink

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies ( SPYR) (https://spyr.com), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, as part of an on-going series “Meet Applied Magix,” introduces Applied Magix Founder and CEO, Dr. Harald Zink.



“After having spent the past year building our necessary infrastructure behind the proverbial scenes, the time has come to reveal the people behind the curtain, so to speak,” said SPYR CEO Tim Matula. “Dr. Zink, or Harry as he likes to be called, has such a diverse and interesting background that I wanted our customers to know more about him.”

“When Tim first approached me about doing a series of PRs introducing us, I liked the idea right away. Markets are conversations, and conversations take place between people – so I always felt that we need to have our faces and names out there, in order to better connect with our audience,” said Applied Magix Founder and CEO, Dr. Harald Zink. “This will be a very condensed summary, but we plan on posting more extensive stories of our lives on a more dedicated blog section on our website, at some point in the future.”

“It all started with me growing up in Austria (the country that does NOT have Kangaroos and Koala bears – a common confusion), where my insatiable curiosity about how things work was encouraged often satisfied by my uncle Hans, an accomplished electrical and electronics engineer who was always ready to answer my questions. My mother having been an engineer and my father an airline captain helped expand my horizons early on,” reminisced Applied Magix Founder and CEO, Dr. Harald Zink. “My first computer was an Apple II+, which was later upgraded to an Apple IIe, and subsequently an Apple IIgs … it was ironic that I did not think much of the Macintosh when it was first introduced, but of course several years later I switched to my first Mac – and have been a staunch Apple platform nerd ever since.”

“Several years ago, Applied Magix started taking shape when I had ideas for several brilliant products, and found that nobody was making them – and thus decided that it was time for a new company dedicated to making, once again, insanely great products,” further explained Dr. Zink. “The name for Applied Magix came out of an old Apple II product company called ‘Applied Engineering,’ and a quote from Arthur C. Clarke that ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic’ – and thus, Applied Magix was born.”

Dr. Zink speaks 5 languages, has an extensive traveling background, and has provided consulting services for The Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros Studios, and numerous other companies in the entertainment and technology field through the years.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting their website at https://AppliedMagix.com

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.



Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

(303) 991-8000

[email protected]

Company Name: SPYR Inc, dba SPYR Technologies

Address: 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Email Address: [email protected]

Public Relations Contact: [email protected]

Email address: [email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]



