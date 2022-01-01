Accenture Helping Navitaire Accelerate Its Journey to the Cloud

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Navitaire, an Amadeus company providing technology and business services to the airline industry, accelerate its cloud-first transformation journey, enabling the full migration of Navitaire’s application suite to the Microsoft Azure platform in just 24 months.

The collaboration — in which Accenture is teaming with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft — is key to helping Navitaire achieve its long-term cloud strategy centered on customer innovation and improved flexibility, responsiveness, efficiency and scale, benefits that have become even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

Accenture will assist Navitaire in further integrating new technology capabilities such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as technology from its ecosystem partners, to help improve Navitaire’s clients’ ability to create new products and services for their customers.

The team has already completed foundation builds in three Azure regions, with the fourth region targeted for the first quarter of 2022, and migrated New Skies, Navitaire’s industry-leading reservations platform, to the cloud. This gives airlines access to new cloud services and improved system performance (i.e., lower network latency).

“Our accelerated transformation will enhance operational agility and better position us to develop new services for our customers across the travel ecosystem,” said Kyle Stromberg, chief technology officer, Navitaire. “The collaboration with Accenture will help achieve our cloud strategies and support our customers’ ability to innovate, deliver personalized digital experiences and make more data-informed decisions.”

Emily Weiss, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Travel industry practice globally, said, “As the pandemic has shown us, being digital and in the cloud is essential — and time is of the essence. We’re now in an era of compressed transformation. Our work with Navitaire will help it spur innovation at speed and with scale, which are the hallmarks of a truly cloud-first organization.”

Last year, Accenture was positioned as a Leader in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability for systems integration capabilities on Microsoft Azure in a report from Everest Group, a leading industry analyst.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Navitaire

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of cloud-enabled proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

