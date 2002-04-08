PURA Aims To Disrupt Textile And Lumber Industries With Sustainable Hemp Solutions

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today published an update on the company’s progress toward its 2022 strategic objectives.

PURA has launched an initiative to expand the utilization of hemp worldwide under the brand name Farmersville Hemp. PURA is building a co-op of hemp growers and processors to raise market awareness around the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp and build a brand name to benefit all co-op participants under the name Farmersville Hemp.

The update today comes in the form of a shareholder letter from the company CEO, Brian Shibley. The letter is included in its entirety below:

Dear Shareholders:

Trepidation is prevailing over the market at the moment, but it will not last. The global economy just has too much opportunity for growth. The world population is almost 8 billion and less than 2 billion of that population reside within developed economic regions. The ROI potential of the companies that will build the products for and deliver the services to the underserved 6 billion gives far more reason for optimism than any existing cause for concern that is presently weighing on the market. The market will turn around.

PURA has tremendous opportunity to rapidly grow by participating in the ROI potential that comes from serving the 6 billion underserved.

While companies operating in the developed economies of the world face investing in the retooling of existing process to eliminate carbon emission so they can simply deliver the same products and services they already provide, companies in the developing economies of the world have the opportunity to build clean first to market solutions.

PURA knows the integration of hemp into new products and services can serve developing economies with carbon neutral solutions that leapfrog the overall caliber of carbon emitting like solutions currently serving developed economies.

Hemp is a textile and lumber industry disruptor. Hemp fiber is an alternative to cotton and traditional construction lumber that in fact has many characteristics superior to cotton and traditional lumber before considering the environmental benefits of using hemp. Hemp grows faster than cotton and hard wood forests, uses less water and absorbs more carbon. Hemp can be used in the production of bioplastics and has even been tested for use in supercapacitors which hold the potential to outperform batteries and do so with far less detriment to the environment.

PURA has introduced its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy to usher industrial hemp solutions into the market. PURA has a practical three-pronged approach. Practical, because all three prongs generate revenue.

The first component of PURA’s three-pronged approach is education. PURA is marketing a consultative hemp education program to existing businesses to show existing businesses how hemp can be integrated into their existing product and service offerings to deliver a more efficient and sustainable solution.

The second component of PURA’s three-pronged approach is branding. PURA is building a brand around the Farmersville Hemp name and also building a co-op of hemp growers and processors that can altogether market under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) published the first ever survey on the newly legal hemp industry. The report drew on over 20,000 surveyed growers. That’s 20,000 potential Farmersville Hemp co-op participants.

The third component of PURA’s three-pronged approach is partnership. PURA is making investments in hemp related enterprises that contribute to the Farmersville Hemp Brand and also generate a return-on-investment opportunity.

PURA owns a five percent stake in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), a proven cannabis consumable co-packer. PURA owns a royalty interest in the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage, a product of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ). PURA has notably made a $1 million strategic investment through a limited partnership in Hydrobuilder Holdings, a company providing cannabis growing supplies and planning to IPO later this year.

PURA anticipates generating at least $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue. The $1 million target is based on PURA’s education services, and the $10 million target is based on PURA’s branding and partnership strategies.

Our branding and partnership initiatives are establishing significant traction and our corresponding overall opportunity to realize increased revenue is likewise improving.

USMJ is relaunching EVERx with a major trade show announcement coming soon.

ALKM is gaining traction with regular announcements of new co-packing patterns.

Hydrobuilder Holdings continues to rollup related industry companies and firm up IPO plans.

All three have the potential to generate substantial returns for PURA this year and beyond.

PURA continues to expand its partnership income potential with a new global emphasis. The hemp industry is dominated today by the Asia Pacific Region . PURA is on the verge of striking its first partnership opportunity in the Asia Pacific Region. The partnership could result in PURA raising its $10 million stretch revenue target.

The letter here today is a progress report update on our 2022 strategic plan published earlier this year. Look for more updates to come.

In closing I will add that I do not believe that our current share price is a reflection of PURA’s value. I feel the share price is impacted by the prevailing trepidation in the overall market and by the underestimation of hemp’s overall disruptive potential. I am confident the market will overcome its current trepidation and again see the overwhelming global economic growth potential. I am also confident the disruptive potential of hemp will become more and more visible. In turn, I am optimistic that market condition improvements and the improved visibility of hemp’s potential will have a positive impact on PURA’s share price.

Sincerely,

Brian Shibley

CEO PURA

