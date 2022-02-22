SciSparc to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), today announced that it will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") Virtual Conference on February 24th at 8:30 a.m. EST. The conference will span three days, starting on February 23rd until February 25th from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. EST.

SciSparc's presentation will be available by submitting a request to Aegis from February 23 to February 25, 2022. The slide deck will also be made available on SciSparc's website at https://investor.scisparc.com/.

To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

About SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses statements relating to its objectives, plans, and strategies, the expected timing of trials, its product pipeline, the research, development, and use of its platform technologies, products and product candidates, and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future . Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +972-3-6167055

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scisparc-to-present-at-aegis-virtual-conference-301487391.html

SOURCE SciSparc Ltd.