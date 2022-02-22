Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Fathom Holdings Inc. to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

1 minutes ago
CARY, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022

CARY, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Phone:

833-685-0908 (domestic); 412-317-5742 (international)

Replay:

Accessible through March 22, 2022; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 3819627

Webcast:

Accessible at www.fathomrealty.com; archive available for approximately
one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
[email protected]
(888) 455-6040

SOURCE Fathom Realty

