KIA AMERICA COLLABORATES WITH ELECTRIFY AMERICA TO PROVIDE EV6 BUYERS WITH 1,000 KILOWATT-HOURS CHARGING AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America and Electrify America have announced a partnership to provide Kia EV6 buyers with 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of complimentary EV charging/energy at any Electrify America station across the U.S. The agreement between the two companies will enable Kia owners 3,500 to 4,000 miles of all-electric driving at no charging cost, depending on the vehicle model and various conditions.

Electrify America's vast DC charging network is the largest in the country, allowing high-speed charging of up to 350 kilowatts (kW) for capable vehicles. Kia customers can access this advanced charging network through the Electrify America mobile app. An enrollment code for the app is provided through the owner's portal or the Kia Access App after the EV6 owner enrolls into Kia Connect, the brand's robust in-car telematics system.

"Kia is undergoing a pivotal shift to electrification and the all-new EV6 is the first major step in that direction, underpinned by the company's advanced E-GMP platform," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Partnering with Electrify America will enable our customers to enjoy a superior charging experience coupled with the outstanding all-electric range of the EV6."

The EV6 state-of-the-art 77.4 kWh high-density lithium-ion battery allows up to an EPA-rated 310-mile range for road trips and excursions. Furthermore, its 800V multi-charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging capability from 10-80 percent charge (up to 217 miles range) in under 18 minutes at a 350 kW charger, depending on various conditions, aligning with Electrify America's high-speed charging experience.

"Our collaboration with Kia is an excellent example of how automakers are helping customers make the transition to an electric lifestyle easy for new EV customers," "said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. "We are entering an exciting time in delivering personal transportation options to consumers and Electrify America is dedicated to making the switch to zero emission vehicles seamless with convenient and reliable charging options."

Kia EV6 owners will have three years from the date of purchase to use the 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging. During that time, customers can direct any questions or request guidance from Electrify America's 24-hour Customer Contact Center.

