Allstate CFO to Present at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that Mario Rizzo, its Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 8:40 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 8.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will also be posted there shortly after the presentation ends.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005807/en/

