Citi Selected as Best Bank for Global Cash Management and Liquidity Management by Global Finance for 2022

Citi has been named both the Best Global Bank for Cash Management and the Best Global Bank for Liquidity Management by Global Finance. The publication also named Citi’s Virtual Accounts as the Best Global Virtual Accounts solution. In addition, Citi earned a number of regional awards in Liquidity, Cash Management and Investment solutions.

“In the face of another challenging year for treasurers around the world, Citi has continued to distinguish itself by providing best-of-breed digital solutions that address pressing cash management and liquidity needs,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “The Global Finance awards honor the organizations that have best served their clients in an unprecedented and ongoing crisis."

“As our clients become increasingly global and digital in nature, being able to access faster and smarter payments that deliver transparency, convenience and lower cost has become exceedingly important,” said Debopama Sen, Global Co-Head of Payments and Receivables, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Citi is committed to delivering globally-consistent platforms, innovative solutions and excellent service,” added Amit Agarwal, Global Co-Head of Payments and Receivables, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “These include domestic and cross-border instant payments allowing clients to enter new markets, optimal payment experiences and real-time day-to-day cash management, such as providing payments into wallets and cards that enable choice for enhanced visibility and efficiency.”

“Liquidity management remains a critically important focus for businesses that are looking to not only better manage capital and liquidity risks, but to set the stage for success around growth opportunities,” added Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Earning recognition as Best Global Bank for Liquidity Management by Global Finance for what is now the third-year running is a true honor. Citi has one of the strongest and most global liquidity management networks in the industry and we remain steadfast in our commitment to assist our clients as they drive towards greater growth, resiliency and efficiency."

Citi received top honors across global, regional and country categories including:

Global Awards:

Best Bank for Cash Management

Best Bank for Liquidity Management

Best Virtual Accounts

Regional and Country Awards:

Best Bank for Payments & Collections – Asia Pacific

Best Bank for Liquidity Management – Latin America

Best Bank for Liquidity Management – North America

Best Bank for Payments & Collections - Western Europe

Best Provider of Short-term Investments/Money Market Funds - Western Europe

Best Bank for Cash Management - Bahamas

Best Bank for Cash Management - Mexico

Best Bank for Cash Management - Puerto Rico

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) helps enable our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com| Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti| Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005763/en/