LinkedIn Talent Awards Names Black Rifle Coffee Company the 2021 United States Diversity Champion for Companies Under 1,000 Employees

Black+Rifle+Coffee+Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, has won the United+States+Diversity+Champion+Award for companies under 1,000 employees in the 2021+United+States+LinkedIn+Talent+Awards.

The LinkedIn North America Talent Awards includes nine categories, in which each of the finalists and winners demonstrated their ability to adapt, innovate and move the talent community forward into the new world of work. The Diversity Champion Award recognizes companies who initiated and inspired meaningful conversations around diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity.

“The value of Veterans in the workplace cannot be overstated—they are resourceful, resilient, determined, and excellent team players,” said BRCC CEO Evan Hafer. “Businesses operating with Veteran employees have access to the increased wealth of experience and skills that a military background provides. Our goal as a company is to not only hire 10,000 Veterans, but to also serve those who have served our country as they enter civilian life.”

BRCC uses the LinkedIn platform to directly engage with the Veteran community through active Veteran-used hashtags and real-time conversations both on and offline. These conversations are connecting the Veterans and military spouses who work on the BRCC team with Veterans seeking support on LinkedIn, fostering meaningful connections that positively impact transition success.

The company’s strong LinkedIn presence and active engagement has fostered a trust within the community that extends beyond the social media platform. BRCC participates in two U.S. Department of Defense programs, DOD+SkillBridge and the Military+Spouse+Employment+Partnership, which provide internship opportunities to transitioning Veterans and focus on employing military spouses, respectively. The company also partners with NEW+Apprenticeship to provide work experience to Veterans pursuing careers in marketing and data science.

“Talent professionals are on the front lines of helping companies navigate a transformational year for the workforce,” Vice President, LinkedIn Talent Solutions Mark Lobosco said. “LinkedIn’s global Talent Awards program is a chance to celebrate our customers across 24 different countries and four different regions that have evolved their talent strategies to lead the way for how companies find, develop, and engage talent today.”

The Talent Awards are a data-driven recognition awarded by LinkedIn to companies based on their utilization of LinkedIn Talent Solutions and activities on the LinkedIn platform. The LinkedIn Insights team examines billions of data points among all companies in participating countries with LinkedIn Talent Solutions by looking at factors like engagement, performance, results, and impact.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan+Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https%3A%2F%2Fcoffeeordie.com%2Fpresscheck-signup.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn Talent Solutions offers a full range of hiring and employee development solutions for every step in the talent journey. We’ll help you find and engage the right candidates, develop and engage employees, and make even smarter talent decisions with LinkedIn data and insights.

Founded in 2003, LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful. With nearly 800 million members worldwide, including 75% of the U.S. workforce, LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.linkedin.com%2Ftalent-solutions.

Follow LinkedIn Talent Solutions: LinkedIn, Blog, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005439/en/