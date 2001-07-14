AMN Healthcare Honors MSP Supplier Partners who Help Provide Healthcare Professionals to Nation's Hospitals and Health Systems

AMN Healthcare, the nation’s leader in total talent solutions for healthcare, today announced the 2021 MSP Supplier Partnership Award winners who help provide quality professionals to AMN Managed Services Programs at some of the nation’s most prominent health systems.

“The entire team at AMN Healthcare wishes to thank all of our MSP Supplier Partners who have truly leaned into the AMN partnership this past year,” said Kelly Duggan, Vice President, Supplier Engagement and Strategy at AMN Healthcare. “AMN in combination with our Supplier Partners provide tremendous support to hospitals and health systems, which is more important than ever today as our nation’s care providers respond to the COVID-19 crisis.”

AMN Healthcare is grateful to all Supplier Partners who help provide healthcare professionals where they are needed most, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2021, the MSP Supplier Partnership Award winners are:

In recognition of outstanding partnership, the 2021 AMN Healthcare Alliance Award goes to FlexCare Medical Staffing.

In recognition of outstanding partnership for Nursing, the 2021 AMN Healthcare Nursing Supplier Partner of the Year goes to Travel Nurse Across America, LLC.

In recognition of outstanding partnership in Allied, the 2021 AMN Healthcare Allied Supplier Partner of the Year goes to Fusion Medical Staffing, Inc.

In recognition of outstanding partnership in Locums, the 2021 AMN Healthcare Locums Supplier Partner of the Year goes to All Star Recruiting Locums, LLC.

In recognition of outstanding partnership for a diverse certified organization, the 2021 AMN Healthcare Diverse Supplier Partner of the Year goes to TotalMed Staffing, Inc.

In recognition of outstanding partnership for the Kaiser Permanente program, the 2021 AMN Kaiser Permanente Supplier Partner of the Year goes to Insync Consulting Services.

In recognition of outstanding partnership for the Tenet Healthcare program, the 2021 AMN Tenet Healthcare Supplier Partner of the Year goes to Prolink Healthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005364/en/