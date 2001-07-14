Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, and Sarah Luna, President, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Raymond James 43 rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 6-9, 2022 in Orlando, FL. Management is scheduled to present at 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7 th and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 6-9, 2022 in Orlando, FL. Management is scheduled to present at 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7 and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day. The Bank of America Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference to be held March 8-9, 2022 in New York, NY. Management is scheduled to present at 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8th and will participate in meetings with investors on March 8th and 9th.

The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com%2F. In addition to the live webcasts, a replay will be available on the Company’s website following the events.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

