Stephanie Saint-Cyr Joins Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management as Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Advisory Services in Princeton, New Jersey

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management, today announced Stephanie Saint-Cyr as its Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Advisory Services in Princeton, N.J., reporting to Jennifer Dempsey Fox, CFP®, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. Saint-Cyr will be the Wealth Advisor partnering closely with Brian Taylor, Wealth Director, for Clients of the Princeton office. She will also lead all wealth advisors across the Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management footprint.



“Our Clients and their overall experience are incredibly important to us, and we look forward to the positive impact Stephanie will have for them,” said Fox, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. “In this role, Stephanie will help deepen the relationship and enhance the planning experience between our Clients and their advisors who protect their assets and manage their complex trust matters. Her addition emphasizes our commitment to the Princeton area and to our Clients.”

Saint-Cyr has spent more than two decades working with high net worth Clients and performing trust and estate administrative duties. She was most recently Vice President, Relationship Manager at Wilmington Trust.

“I am looking forward to working with the collaborative team at Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management to best meet our Client needs in the Princeton area and across our entire portfolio,” said Saint-Cyr. “It is an exciting time to join with the recent combination of WSFS and Bryn Mawr, and I am eager to continue building upon their storied history of service.”

Saint-Cyr is a resident of Moorestown, N.J. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Finance from State University of New York at Binghamton and has her J.D. from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Saint-Cyr is a member of the National Bar Association and is actively involved in several community groups, serving as a member of Jack and Jill, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and The Links, South Jersey Chapter.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $34.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

