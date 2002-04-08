Asia Broadband Enters High Growth NFT Market to Accelerate Digital Asset Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has launched an initiative to enter the Non-Fungible Token (“NFT) market to advance the rapid expansion of the Company’s digital asset base. AABB has been in discussions to create multiple NFT marketplaces for unique digital content categories. Additionally, the Company has a comparative advantage to efficiently process NFT transactions within the marketplaces. Using its existing digital technology platforms, the AABBG token, AABB Wallet and AABB Exchange can be expeditiously integrated into newly created NFT marketplace networks. Therefore, the Company is diligently focused on the developing opportunities within the rapidly expanding NFT market.



The NFT market in 2021 realized explosive growth and is estimated to have reached over $40 billion. Furthermore, the NFT growth trend has continued in 2022, as NFTs are expected to become increasingly familiar and accepted by the investment community.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment and released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet and a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

