AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2022 Earnings April 21, 2022

AT%26amp%3BT* (NYSE%3AT) will release its first-quarter 2022 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, April 21, 2022. At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. The company’s earnings release and related materials will be available at AT%26amp%3BT+Investor+Relations.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Latin America provides wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

