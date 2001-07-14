New Regions Debit Card and Checks Celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs' Incredible Championship Win

The University of Georgia Bulldogs football team rode a wave of hard work, grit and determination to come back from a loss in the SEC Championship and complete a dream season – winning+the+College+Football+Playoff+National+Championship+over+rival+Alabama. And if you don’t appreciate that kind of hunkering down when you need it, then those are probably not your Dawgs.

Now, to help UGA fans celebrate this incredible conclusion to a remarkable season, Regions+Bank, through its longstanding relationship with the Southeastern Conference, is offering a one-of-a-kind 2021 University of Georgia National Champions debit card, as well as commemorative checks.

“As a partner with the SEC for more than two decades, we know how passionate and loyal SEC fans are,” said Scott Peters, head of the Consumer Banking Group at Regions. “Georgia’s win was historic, marking the first time in 41 years that the Bulldogs have brought home the National Championship. The new commemorative debit card and checks help extend the celebration of this great achievement throughout the coming year.”

The new debit card can be purchased for $10, and duplicate style checks are also available for purchase (total costs may vary; discounts may apply based on checking product). The offerings are available to Regions’ customers exclusively through Regions branches, by calling 1-800-REGIONS, or through the online Regions YourPix Studio® at regions.com%2Fyourpixstudio.

The University of Georgia CFP debit card and checks join a lineup+of+college-themed+cards+available+for+purchase%2C+including+teams+from+the+SEC+and+Historically+Black+Colleges+and+Universities+%28HBCUs%29.

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

