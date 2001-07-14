sweetgreen Opens First San Diego Restaurant, Expands Southern California Footprint

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, will open its first restaurant in the San Diego-area in Carlsbad, CA, the brand’s 14th new market entry. The opening marks the restaurant brand’s expansion within Southern California, furthering its commitment to connecting people to real food.

With each new restaurant opening, sweetgreen strives to bring healthy, fresh food to as many community members as possible. For every meal sold on opening day, the brand will donate a meal to the North+County+food+bank+chapter of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County, to provide nutritious food to individuals and families in need.

The new location will offer an estimated 2,752 square foot space to accommodate up to 30 indoor diners, with additional seating for 30 on its outdoor patio. Added design elements include neon signage and a plaster colorful canvas, inspired by the southern coastline, commissioned by local artist Sara Marlowe Hall.

“With each new market we enter, we take a really close look at what the community needs and wants, and what sweetgreen can offer,'' said sweetgreen Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “Carlsbad has an extremely vibrant, active community and we’re thrilled to be opening our doors to provide healthy, flavorful food to everyone in the area.”

Sweetgreen sources only the highest quality ingredients, with fresh produce delivered each morning for its rotating seasonal menu. Carlsbad customers can expect sweetgreen’s full menu offering, including fan favorites like the Kale Caesar and Harvest Bowl, in addition to the brand’s latest seasonal menu items, the Steelhead Remoulade, Crispy Chicken Salad and Miso Bowl.

Today, the restaurant brand is reimagining fast food, all while leading with purpose and making sustainable decisions that never sacrifice quality for convenience. The restaurant is located at 7750 El Camino Real, Suite A. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. daily.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 150+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience, and leverages their app to create an omnichannel experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit+www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

