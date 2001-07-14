Velo3D Announces the 2022 ​​Seeing is Believing AM Tour in 15 U.S. Cities

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced its 2022 roadshow, the Seeing is Believing Additive Manufacturing Tour, which will visit 15 U.S. cities throughout 2022. The event series focuses on educating engineers, technology influencers, and key decision makers about the benefits and capabilities of additive manufacturing technology and how Velo3D’s end-to-end solution can transform their businesses.

“When we talk to engineers who are interested in 3D printing technology, that interest is often accompanied by a bit of skepticism attributable to the shortcoming of conventional solutions. These events are directly aimed at helping engineers see what’s truly possible with end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions,” said Renette Youssef, Velo3D Chief Marketing Officer. “At the event, we will introduce attendees to customers currently using additive manufacturing to build the parts they want without compromise. Attendees also get to see and handle real, as-printed parts that leverage the highest performance designs.”

The roadshow series was initially piloted in 2021 in five U.S. cities with hundreds of attendees across all the events. The first show in 2022 took place in Wester Chester, Ohio, on January 20, 2022.

“Our organization is utilizing additive manufacturing to build next-generation energy solutions and have been impressed by Velo3D’s technology,” said Luke Montesano, Project Engineer and Laboratory Manager at Mohawk Innovative Technology, Inc. “I’m invested in myself, which is why I’m invested in Velo3D, as their end-to-end additive manufacturing solution helps our engineering team build the parts they need without compromising the designs. Having attended their roadshow events, I can tell you it’s a great way to explore different use-cases for additive manufacturing technology.”

The single-day events feature presentations from Velo3D leadership team members, contract manufacturers, and customers. Presenters will discuss the capabilities of additive manufacturing technology; the end-to-end process including pre-print preparation, printing, quality assurance, and post processing; material and part qualification; and real-world case studies. Tour dates have been set for the following cities:

Long Beach, California—Feb. 23

Detroit, Michigan—March 23

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania—April 19

Boston, Massachusetts—May 26

The tour will also visit Fremont, Calif.; Princeton, N.J.; St. Louis; Washington, D.C.; Salt Lake City; Huntsville, Ala.; Seattle; San Diego; Charlotte, N.C.; and Chicago.

Engineers interested in attending one of the shows on the tour can visit Velo3D.com to request a ticket or email [email protected].

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+for+2021. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005499/en/