Snack Giant Mondelēz International Moves Global Operations onto All-Digital Workspace with Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services today announced that it is transforming snack-food giant Mondelēz International with an all-digital communications platform based on Microsoft Teams. Cadbury, Chips Ahoy!, Oreo, and Ritz are just some of the Mondelēz International brands whose operations will now be unified on a single, global platform.

Orange Business Services will manage the Microsoft Teams platform, which will improve communication and collaboration among Mondelēz International’s offices, factories, warehouses, and contact center agents on a massive scale, encompassing 80,000 employees across operations in approximately 80 countries. It will eliminate all legacy PBX systems, and Orange will take over and manage Mondelēz International’s global communications platform end-to-end, including unique voice capabilities in markets such as China, India, the Middle East and Russia. Embedded cloud flexibility will enable Mondelēz International to scale their platform to grow and expand into new markets.

Some of the benefits expected once the implementation is completed by the end of 2022 include cost optimization, a simpler IT vendor ecosystem with multi-cloud orchestration to manage the voice transformation, and a platform for new digital innovations.

“The entire physical footprint and home-based employees of Mondelēz International’s worldwide operations will be fully connected via a new virtual workspace,” said Jyotin Shah, Sr. Director, Global Digital Workplace Services at Mondelēz International. “We will be able to easily share digital resources, communicate with one another, inspire creativity and collaborate across all our brands, from Oreo to Chips Ahoy!. Even as the industry faces global supply chain challenges, Mondelēz International is staying one step ahead.”

Co-innovation That Touches Everything

Orange Business Services is delivering more than just a Microsoft Teams solution. Orange is also integrating ecosystem partners to provide reliable voice and video solutions for additional functionality. Mondelēz International’s contact center platform will leverage the Orange global network and employ advanced analytics, automation and A.I. capabilities. This will enhance various business functions, such as HR, payroll, and customer care, improving the customer journey experience and providing greater insights.

The same mix of technology provides Mondelēz International with a global 360-degree oversight of their entire operations. With advanced analytics and monitoring capabilities, Orange can identify possible points of disruption and deploy proactive maintenance prior to issues arising. In addition, a self-care portal provides visibility and a high-quality seamless communications experience.

“From top to bottom, Mondelēz International is undergoing a massive digital transformation of their people, processes and systems to create a modern, global business,” said Rob Willcock, senior vice president, Americas for Orange Business Services. “Only Orange Business Services has the worldwide scale, in-house expertise with Microsoft Teams, and end-to-end services to make it happen for them. At the same time, Mondelēz International is playing a central role with us, co-innovating many of the new services that will be introduced. We are helping the transformation of a new Mondelēz International that’s ready to reshape the snack industry.”

