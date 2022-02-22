ICF Named ServiceNow Americas US Federal Partner of the Year

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently named the 2022 ServiceNow Americas U.S. Federal Partner of the Year for continued success in partnering with ServiceNow's federal team to rapidly deliver impactful digital solutions to the U.S. government.

"ICF is one of the most capable partners to deliver ServiceNow to federal agencies," said Steve Walters, vice president of Federal at ServiceNow. "The team always puts the customer first and consistently co-delivers mission-driven engagements to agencies. ICF's collaborative approach to sales and marketing, dedicated ServiceNow practice, platform accelerator library and expertise across all platform modules has contributed to high customer satisfaction scores for an impressive four years in a row."

In 2021, ICF completed over 250 deployments on the Now Platform®, with its scaled-delivery Digital Service Centers alone yielding over 150 apps to date designed to quickly improve clients' business outcomes. A ServiceNow Elite Partner, ICF has over 500 ServiceNow-certified technical consultants supporting the U.S. federal civilian and defense markets. ICF's over 50 ongoing ServiceNow-related projects include work for clients such as the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We are combining the best of ICF's deep domain and technology consulting expertise with the ServiceNow Now Platform to deliver quick, secure and affordable low-code solutions to federal customers," said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are proud to be recognized once again for our successful partnership and look forward to exploring innovative ways to collaborate to address our clients' evolving mission and digital business needs."

This year's ServiceNow Partner awards were based on 2021 performance and evaluated attributes such as revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact. A leading low-code/no-code platform implementer in the federal space, ICF was named ServiceNow's #1 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year in 2019 and is a platinum-level sponsor for ServiceNow's Federal Forum 2022 in March.

ICF combines public sector domain expertise with an ecosystem of platform partners and digital practices to deliver responsive, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity. The company's digital solutions help mission leaders solve critical problems, modernize systems, harness the power of data and analytics and optimize the customer experience to drive positive change from within.

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

