Republic Services Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for 2022

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in environmental services, has been named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the fourth time in five years, climbing to No. 33. The recognition comes after a year of continued progress toward ambitious 2030 sustainability goals, including increased circularity of key materials and development of landfill gas-to-energy and organics projects.

"Republic Services continues to prioritize safety, talent, climate leadership and communities in our efforts to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We're proud to be the only environmental services company on this year's Barron's Most Sustainable Companies list, and are committed to providing services and solutions that make the world a better place for future generations."

Barron's partnered with Calvert Research and Management to analyze the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, evaluating their business operations with more than 230 ESG performance indicators across five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Top performers scored high in workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse gas emissions factors across all stakeholder categories.

Republic Services is a longtime leader in sustainability, with an ambitious set of 2030 goals that include the environmental services industry's first SBTi-approved greenhouse gas reduction target. Over the last year, the Company enhanced its approach to climate leadership, developing new landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas projects and utilizing closed landfills as solar energy fields. The Company also continues to help businesses and communities around the country achieve their climate action goals. Last fall, Republic opened the first fully solar-powered compost facility in California in addition to unveiling two new organics pre-processing plants designed to help customers meet new organic waste and diversion regulations.

Republic Services has received other notable third-party rankings and recognition over the last year, including 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens, Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America and certification as a Great Place to Work.

To learn more about Republic Services' 2030 goals and how the Company is demonstrating Sustainability in Action, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior service offerings while partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

